Taylor Fritz is set to lock horns with Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in a men's singles third round match in Wimbledon 2025 on July 4. The Taylor Fritz vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina match is being played at Centre Court and it started at 6:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network has the official broadcast rights of Wimbledon 2025 in India and fans can watch the Taylor Fritz vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina live telecast on its channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch Taylor Fritz vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Wimbledon 2025 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription. Wimbledon Breaks Strict All-White Dress Code Rule, Allows Players To Wear Black Armbands To Honour Diogo Jota After His Tragic Death in Car Crash.

Taylor Fritz vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

HEAD to HEAD. Face to face.#TeamHEAD players Taylor Fritz and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina will play on Centre Court today for a spot in Round 4. Bring on the show 🍿 pic.twitter.com/lPpM07WjYv — HEAD Tennis (@head_tennis) July 4, 2025

