Polish star Iga Swiatek would be hoping to put on a dominant show and advance to the next stage when she faces Jule Niemeier in a first round women's singles match at the Australian Open 2023. The match will be contested at the iconic Rod Laver Arena at an estimated time of 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Swiatek is one of the favourites to win the tournament and will hope to live up to her reputation. The live telecast of this match will be available on Sony Sports 5, while fans can refer to the SonyLIV app and website to watch live streaming of this contest. Nick Kyrgios Pulls Out of Australian Open 2023 With Knee Injury.

Iga Swiatek vs Jule Niemeier Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

🚨 | Your guide to the Women's Singles Tennis Action at #AO2023 🙌 Watch the #AusOpen LIVE, from tomorrow 5 AM onwards, only on the #SonySportsNetwork 📺#SlamOfTheGreats pic.twitter.com/i6ASuBwnrR — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 15, 2023

