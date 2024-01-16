Iga Swiatek will kickstart her bid for a maiden Australian Open title with a first round clash with 2020 winner Sofia Kenin. The Iga Swiatek vs Sofia Kenin Australian Open 2024 match will be played at the Rod Laver Arena on January 16, 2024 and has a probable start time of 6:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Australian Open in India. So, the Australian Open 2024 matches will be telecast live on Sony Sports SD/HD channels. Fans can tune into the Sony LIV app on mobile and Smart TV to get the live streaming of the match. Australian Open 2024 Day 2 Highlights Daily Round-up and Match Results: Andy Murray, Naomi Osaka, Dominic Thiem Face Upsets in First Round; Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Coco Gauff and Ons Jabeur Advance to Round Two.

Iga Swiatek vs Sofia Kenin, Australian Open 2024 Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Four cracking matches await on Day 3 💥🍿 Will the top seeds soar through or are there any upsets on the cards? 🤔#SonySportsNetwork #AustralianOpen #SlamOfTheGreats #AO2024 #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/twZnIWbUq5 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 15, 2024

