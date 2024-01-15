Five-time Australian Open finalist Andy Murray lost an opening round of Australian Open 2024 in straight sets. 30th seed Etcheverry – who made great progress last season from World rank 80 to 30, won the match 6-4,6-2,6-2. In another game, Naomi Osaka failed to make a successful return to the grand slam after losing her opening-round game to Caroline Garcia. World number 16 Garcia defeated former Australian Open Winner 6-4, 7-6 to advance to the next round. Stefanos Tsitsipas won his first-round match against Zizou Bergs 5-7, 6-1,6-1, 6-3. After losing the first set Tsitsipas quickly accelerated to confirmable wins in next three sets. World number three Daniil Medvedev also advances to the second round after dropping the first set. Daniil Medvedev was troubled by the Melbourne heat and lost the first set to the French qualifier Atmane. Medvedev even called a trainer for treatment midway into the match. But ultimately it was the Atmane who pulled out, allowing the Russian star to advance to the next round. Rafael Nadal Fans With Placard Reading 'Rafa Forever' Spotted at Rod Laver Arena During Australian Open 2024, Video Goes Viral!.

Daniil Medvedev’s Post on Tough Melbourne conditions

Tough conditions today. Happy to be on to the second round. pic.twitter.com/tajC7ekPRE — Daniil Medvedev (@DaniilMedwed) January 15, 2024

While it was not only Medvedev who advanced to the second round with the opponent withdrawing midway into the match, Australian top seed Alex De Minaur also saw his opponent, Milos Raonic facing troubles completing the match, who also retired after winning the first set and dropping the second set. De Minaur was leading 2-0 in the third set. Meanwhile, in a shocking result, Dominic Thiem got knocked out from the first round after a marathon five-setter, thanks to the brilliant performance of Felix Auger-Aliassime who progressed with a result of 3-6, 5-7, 7-6, 7-5, 3-6.

In Women’s singles games, Coco Gauff and Ons Jabeur advance to the second round with straight-set wins. The reigning US Open winner dropped just three games in the match to win 6-3, 6-0 against Czech international Anna Karolina Schmiedlova. Ons Jabeur also stormed into the second round with a 6-3, 6-1 win over grand slam debutant Yulia Starodubtsewa.

