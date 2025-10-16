Italian tennis ace Jasmine Paolini beat Veronika Kudermetova from Russia in the Ningbo Open 2025. This was a Round of 16 match at the Centre Court in Yinzhou Tennis Center in Ningbo, China. Jasmine Paolini won her first game in the Ningbo Open 2025 in straight sets, 6-2 and 7-5. The win ensures a quarter-final spot for the 29-year-old Paolini. In the quarters, the current world number 8-ranked Jasmine Paolini is seeded to face Swiss tennis player Belinda Bencic next. Aryna Sabalenka Overcomes Elena Rybakina in Straight Sets To Enter Wuhan Open 2025 Semi-Finals.

Ningbo Open 2025: Jasmine Paolini Beats Veronika Kudermetova

