Magdalena Frech is set to face Coco Gauff in what can be expected to turn out as a fascinating contest in the Australian Open 2024. The two players have never met each other before and this makes the match, which will be played at the Rod Laver Arena at 6:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time), all the more interesting. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Australian Open 2024 in India and the live telecast of the Magdalena Frech vs Coco Gauff match will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. Fans can also watch Magdalena Frech vs Coco Gauff live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website. Australian Open 2024: Top-Ranked Iga Swiatek Knocked Out After Third-Round Loss to Linda Noskova

Magdalena Frech vs Coco Gauff Live

The Women's Singles Round of 16 is going to be a nail-biting showdown 🎾 Who do you think will secure their quarter-final spot at #AO2024❓🥶#SonySportsNetwork #AustralianOpen #AusOpen #SlamOfTheGreats pic.twitter.com/6bR39VAzxq — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 20, 2024

