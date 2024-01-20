After securing passage into the second round, Indian tennis player N Sriram Balaji and his Romanian partner Victor Cornea will look to continue their good form when they lock horns against the team of Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic. The men's doubles second-round match will be played at Court 7 and it is set to start at 5:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Australian Open 2024 in India and the live telecast of this match will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. Fans can also watch live streaming online of this men's doubles match on the SonyLIV app and website. N Sriram Balaji-Victor Cornea Progress to Round Two of Australian Open 2024, Defeat Italian Pair of Matteo Arnaldi and Andrea Pellegrino in Men's Doubles Encounter.

N Sriram Balaji and Victor Vlad Cornea vs Marcelo Arevalo & Mate Pavic Live

