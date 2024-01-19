N Sriram Balaji will look to get off to a winning start at Australian Open 2024 when he teams up with Victor Vlad Cornea in the first round on January 19. The Indo-Romanian pair will square off against Matteo Arnaldi and Andrea Pellegrino. The men's doubles match will be played at Court 8 and it starts at 5:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports network is the official broadcast partner of the Australian Open 2024 in India and the live telecast of this match will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match on the SonyLIV app and website. Sumit Nagal Takes Home Around INR 1.33 Crore After His Historic Australian Open 2024 Campaign Finishes in Second Round Defeat.

N Sriram Balaji & Victor Vlad Cornea Live

