Novak Djokovic is set to face Adrian Mannarino in the fourth round of the Australian Open 2024. The men's singles match will be played at the Rod Laver Arena and it starts at 8:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The Serbian will start as a favourite to win this contest but no result can be ruled out in the Australian Open 2024, given the number of upsets already. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Australian Open 2023 in India and the Novak Djokovic vs Adrian Mannarino match will be telecasted live on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channels. Fans can also watch this match on the SonyLIV app and website. Novak Djokovic Becomes Third Player in Australian Open History To Make 100 Appearances, Achieves Feat During Third Round Clash Against Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

Novak Djokovic vs Adrian Mannarino Live

Ticket to the quarterfinals hangs in the balance 🎾⚖️ Get ready for the intense battles of Men's Singles in Round 4️⃣ of #AO2024 🥵#SonySportsNetwork #AustralianOpen #AusOpen #SlamOfTheGreats pic.twitter.com/SPNiZ2Hqrn — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 20, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)