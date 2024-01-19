Novak Djokovic achieved a special landmark of his illustrious career when he completed 100 appearances at the Australian Open. The Serbian ace, who is the defending Australian Open champion, achieved this remarkable feat when he went up against Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the third round of the men's singles competition. The 24-time Grand Slam winner became just the third player in the history of the Australian Open to feature in 100 matches, after Roger Federer and Serena Williams, who competed in 117 and 105 matches, respectively. Australian Open 2024: Novak Djokovic Defeats Tomas Martin Etcheverry in Straight Sets to Advance to Fourth Round.

Novak Djokovic Completes 100 Matches at Australian Open

