World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will compete against Japan's Kei Nishikori in the third-round match of Men's Singles event at the US Open 2021. Having aced the earlier round on Friday, Djokovic will now look forward to mastering against the Japanese tennis player on September 4, Saturday. The match is scheduled to begin at 11:00 pm IST and the live telecast will be available on Disney + Hotstar. The live streaming details of the match are given below.

Check Out the US Open Schedule:

Your Saturday couldn't get any better than this! Get ready for #TennisWonderland Which match are you excited for? #UsOpen pic.twitter.com/DCgcAQtvG2 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 4, 2021

