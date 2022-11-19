The five-time ATP Finals champion, Novak Djokovic will take on debutant Taylor Fritz in the men’s singles semifinal of the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals. The clash will be played at the Centre Court of the Pala Alpitour in Turin on November 19, 2022 (Saturday) and has a tentative start time of 06:30 pm IST. Sports18 channel will telecast the match while Voot Select will provide the live streaming online.

Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz live streaming details:

The final 4 for the #NittoATPFinals are set!! 5-time ATP Finals champion, Novak Djokovic will take on Debutant Taylor Fritz in the first semifinals. Casper Ruud will square off against Andrey Rublev in the second. Watch all action from the #NittoATPFinals LIVE on #VootSelect pic.twitter.com/plRgVLe1xc — Voot Select (@VootSelect) November 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)