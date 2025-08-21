After winning the clash against Carlos Alcaraz and Olga Danilovic, Jake Draper and Jessica Pegula will take on Casper Ruud and Iga Swiatek. Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula in the semifinal encounter. The Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula vs Casper Ruud and Iga Swiatek, US Open 2025 mixed doubles semifinal match is set to be played on Arthur Ashe Stadium and has an approximate start time of 04:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Wednesday, August 20. The live telecast viewing option of Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula vs Casper Ruud and Iga Swiatek will be available on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 1 Hindi. Fans can watch the live streaming viewing option on the JioHotstar app and website but with a subscription. US Open 2025: Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud Cruise to Mixed Doubles Semi-Finals After Win Over Madison Keys-Frances Tiafoe.

Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula vs Casper Ruud and Iga Swiatek

An electrifying Round of 16 & a thrilling quarterfinal later ⚡, here are the semifinalists who will battle for the Mixed Doubles Grand Slam title! Who are you backing to win the Finals? 👇✍🏻#USOpen2025 👉 Mixed Doubles Semi-finals & Final | 21st AUG, 4:30 AM onwards! pic.twitter.com/SboJt4kqhU — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 20, 2025

