Rafael Nadal's start in his last Davis Cup fails to be on a positive note as Tennis star loses to Botic van de Zandschulp in the first singles tie of Spain vs Netherlands Davis Cup 2024 quarterfinal. Nadal lost the game 6-4 6-4 and with the win Botic van de Zandschulp gave Netherlands a solid start in the tie. Nadal has lately struggled to show glimpse of his old form lately due to injuries and this match was no different. Rafael Nadal Breaks Down In Tears As Spain's National Anthem Plays Ahead of Davis Cup 2024 Tennis Match Against Netherlands (Watch Video).

Rafael Nadal Loses to Botic van de Zandschulp by Straight Sets

Botic van de Zandschulp secures a 1-0 lead in the tie! 🇳🇱 He takes down Rafael Nadal 6-4 6-4 for a dream start in Malaga 👏#DavisCup | @Boticvdz | @KNLTB pic.twitter.com/3F13u9Kf4B — Davis Cup (@DavisCup) November 19, 2024

