Rafael Nadal would be squaring off against Frances Tiafoe in the round of 16 in the men's singles match at the US Open 2022 tournament, on September 5, Monday. The match, which would be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, is expected to start at a tentative time of 10:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports would provide live telecast of this match. Fans in India can also watch live streaming of the fixture on the SonyLIV app and website.

See US Open Streaming Details:

