Rafael Nadal is set to take on Jordan Thompson in a first-round clash at the French Open 2022 on Monday, May 23. The match has a tentative start time of 6:00 pm IST. The live telecast of this match would be available on Sony Ten 2, 3, 4 and Six. Fans can also enjoy live streaming of the clash on the Sony Liv app.

See Details:

The Clay King has his eyes set on claiming back his throne ⚔️🎾 Will #RolandGarros2022 see @RafaelNadal lift the 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐩𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐬 for the 1⃣4⃣th time? 🤩#SonySportsNetwork #SirfSonyPeDikhega #RolandGarros #RafaNadal pic.twitter.com/0EYyNJECQX — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) May 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)