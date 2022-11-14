Superstar Tennis player Roger Federer, who recently retired from professional tennis, shares a moment of his post retirement life in Instagram where he was seen enjoying food with a beautiful backdrop. The tennis legend called the moment as "a perfect sunday".

Roger Federer shares moment of " a perfect sunday"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roger Federer (@rogerfederer)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)