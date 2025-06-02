Serbian legend Novak Djokovic stormed into the quarter-finals of the French Open 2025 with a straight-sets win over Cameron Norrie. With this, Djokovic won his 100th match at Roland Garros. Djokovic won the one-sided clash by 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 to cruise into the next round of the ongoing tournament. He is set to face Alexander Zverev in the French Open 2025 quarterfinal. With his 100th win at Roland Garros, Novak Djokovic joined the exclusive club of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer to have 100 or more wins at a single Grand Slam event in the men's singles open era. Novak Djokovic Trades His Racket for a Bicycle and Takes a Nighttime Ride Amid French Open 2025.

Novak Djokovic Joins Exclusive Club of Roger Federer & Rafael Nadal

100 - Novak Djokovic has registered his 100th win in Men’s Singles at Roland Garros, making him the third player after Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal to register 100+ wins at a single Grand Slam event. Century. #RolandGarros | @rolandgarros @atptour pic.twitter.com/ifeXT2Dim4 — OptaAce (@OptaAce) June 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)