Carlos Alcaraz won the French Open 2025 title after making a solid comeback after losing the first two sets to beat world No. 1 Jannik Sinner in a nail-biting final on Sunday, June 8. Carlos Alcaraz won an epic five-setter 4–6, 7–6 (4), 4–6, 6–7 (3), 7–6, 10-2 that went into a Super tie-break and lasted 5 hours and 29 minutes. With this victory, the Spanish superstar Carlos Alcaraz successfully defended his French Open title. It was also Carlos Alcaraz's second Roland Garros title and fifth Grand Slam title. Coco Gauff Wins French Open 2025 Women's Singles Title, Defeats Aryna Sabalenka in Final to Win First-Ever Roland-Garros Grand Slam Title.

Carlos Alcaraz Wins French Open 2025 Men’s Singles Title

