The French Open 2025 final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz became the longest-ever Roland Garros final on Sunday. During the nail-biting grand finale between two superstars, they crossed the four hours and 42 minutes, which was the previous longest final in Roland Garros in the Open Era. The record was set in the 1982 final between Mats Wilander and Guillermo Vilas. Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner's thrilling 2025 final lasted 5 hours and 29 minutes, which the Spanish superstar won. Carlos Alcaraz won an epic five-setter 4–6, 7–6 (4), 4–6, 6–7 (3), 7–6, 10–2 that went into a super tie-break against the world No. 1 Sinner. With this victory, the Spaniard successfully defended his French Open title. Carlos Alcaraz Wins French Open 2025 Men’s Singles Title, Defeats Jannik Sinner in Nail-Biting Final To Defend His Roland Garros Crown.

Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz Roland Garros 2025 Summit Clash Becomes Longest French Open Final

HISTORY MADE 📝 Carlos Alcaraz saves 3 championship points vs Sinner and wins the longest #FrenchOpen final ever (5h+ epic)! 🏆🔥 ⛔ First time EVER a player lost a Slam final after holding 3 match points. Alcaraz is him. Prince of Clay 🎾#RolandGarros #Alcaraz pic.twitter.com/o2xMJVyXP1 — Ali (@RoyMustang786) June 8, 2025

