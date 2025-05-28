Rohan Bopanna and Adam Pavlasek have advanced to the second round in men's doubles competition at the French Open 2025 on Wednesday, May 28. The former Australian Open winner and his Czech partner got the better of America's Robert Cash and James Tracy 7-6, 5-7, 6-1. Rohan Bopanna, who is also the oldest world no 1 in men's doubles, joins fellow Indians N Sriram Balaji and Yuki Bhambri, who too advanced to the second round in men's doubles with their respective teammates. Pakistan Tennis Player Makes Unpleasant Handshake With Indian Opponent After India Wins Junior Davis Cup 2025 Match, Video Surfaces.

Rohan Bopanna, Adam Pavlasek in Second Round of French Open 2025

India’s Rohan Bopanna 🇮🇳and his Czech partner Adam Pavlasek 🇨🇿 battled through a tough opening round match, overcoming American duo Robert Cash 🇺🇲 and JJ Tracy 🇺🇲 7-6(8), 5-7, 6-1 to secure their place in the men's doubles second round.#RolandGarros #RG25 pic.twitter.com/0ucbbzv9Hk — Asian Tennis Federation (@asian_tennis) May 28, 2025

