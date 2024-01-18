Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden had a great start to the 2024 season as the finished runner-up in the Adelaide International 2024. Now they will start their Australian Open 2024 campaign in the first round again James Duckworth and Marc Polmans. The match will be played at Court 8 and is expected to begin approximately at 06:50 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Australian Open 2024 in India. The live telecast of this match will be available on Sony Sports Network channels. Fans can also watch Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden vs James Duckworth and Marc Polmans live online streaming on the Sony LIV App at the cost of a subscription fee. Former Indian Tennis Star Somdev Devvarman Sends Best Wishes For Sumit Nagal Ahead of His Australian Open 2024 Second Round Match Against Juncheng Shang (Watch Video).

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden vs James Duckworth and Marc Polmans, Australian Open 2024 Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

