Indian Tennis Star Sumit Nagal will be in action in the second round of the Australian Open 2024 taking on Juncheng Shang in the Men's Singles Clash. It is a big match for the Tennis star as a win will add to massive historical achievement he has already achieved by defeating Alexander Bublik in the first round. Ahead of the match, former Tennis star and currently a presenter, Somdev Devvarman sends him best wishes. He motivates Nagal with his words and admits to be looking forward towards his win. Sumit Nagal Secures Prize Money of INR 98 Lakh After Australian Open 2024 First Round Victory Against Alexander Bublik.

Somdev Devvarman Sends Best Wishes For Sumit Nagal

