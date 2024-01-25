Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden will eye a spot in the finals when they lock horns against the pair of Zhang Zhizhen and Tomas Machac in the Australian Open 2024 semifinals. The match will be played at Rod Laver Arena and it will start at 7:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Australian Open 2024 in India and the live telecast of this match will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channels. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match on the SonyLIV app and website. Today’s Tennis Match Live: Check Australian Open 2024 Schedule for January 25.

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden vs Zhang Zhizhen and Tomas Machac

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)