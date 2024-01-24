The semifinal stage of the Australian Open 2024 is on its way and fans are in for more excitement and thrill when the next few matches in the semifinal stage pan out. January 25 features some mouth-watering clashes in the semifinals which involves Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden going up against Zhang Zhizhen-Tomas Machac and Andrea Vavassori-Simone Bolelli will go head-to-head against Yannick Hanfmann-Dominik Koepfer. In women's singles, Coco Gauff locks horns with Aryna Sabalenka and Dayana Yastremska will take on Qinwne Zheng. For a full schedule scroll down. Australian Open 2024 Day 11 Highlights Daily Round-Up and Match Results: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden, Dayana Yastremska Enter Semifinals; Alexander Zverev Knocks Out Carlos Alcaraz.
Australian Open 2024 Day 12 Men's Doubles Schedule
Destination 👉 #AO2024 Finals 🏆🎾
World No. 1️⃣ @RohanBopanna, will be flying the Indian flag high alongside @MattEbden in the semi-final of Men's Doubles 🇮🇳#SonySportsNetwork #AustralianOpen #AusOpen #SlamOfTheGreats #RohanBopanna #MatthewEbden pic.twitter.com/cp0zDCryJO
— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 24, 2024
Australian Open 2024 Day 12 Women's Singles Schedule
The Women's Singles semi-finals promises high-stakes drama as four top players battle for the final spot 💥#SonySportsNetwork #AustralianOpen #AusOpen #SlamOfTheGreats #AO2024 pic.twitter.com/ysS6yUf6tg
— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 24, 2024
Australian Open 2024 Day 12 Doubles' Schedule
💨 Fasten your seatbelts, 𝙧𝙖𝙘𝙚 𝙩𝙤 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙛𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙡 is on 🏁🎾#SonySportsNetwork #AustralianOpen #AusOpen #SlamOfTheGreats #AO2024 pic.twitter.com/9O8fh1zrLJ
— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 24, 2024
