The semifinal stage of the Australian Open 2024 is on its way and fans are in for more excitement and thrill when the next few matches in the semifinal stage pan out. January 25 features some mouth-watering clashes in the semifinals which involves Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden going up against Zhang Zhizhen-Tomas Machac and Andrea Vavassori-Simone Bolelli will go head-to-head against Yannick Hanfmann-Dominik Koepfer. In women's singles, Coco Gauff locks horns with Aryna Sabalenka and Dayana Yastremska will take on Qinwne Zheng. For a full schedule scroll down. Australian Open 2024 Day 11 Highlights Daily Round-Up and Match Results: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden, Dayana Yastremska Enter Semifinals; Alexander Zverev Knocks Out Carlos Alcaraz.

Australian Open 2024 Day 12 Men's Doubles Schedule

Australian Open 2024 Day 12 Women's Singles Schedule

Australian Open 2024 Day 12 Doubles' Schedule

