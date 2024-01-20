Rohan Bopanna will be teaming up with Timea Babos to take on the team of Maximo Gonzalez and Nadiia Kichenok in a mixed doubles first-round encounter at the Australian Open 2024. The match is set to start at approximately 10:20 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be played at Court 13. The Australian Open 2024 has Sony Sports Network as its official broadcast partner in India. Hence, fans can watch live telecast of this contest on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. Those who are interested in watching the live streaming of this match will be able to do so on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Australian Open 2024 Day 6 Highlights Daily Round-Up and Match Results: Novak Djokovic, Mirra Andreeva, Aryna Sabalenka, Stefanos Tsitsipas Advance; Indians Shine in Men’s Doubles Action.

Rohan Bopanna & Timea Babos vs Maximo Gonzalez & Nadiia Kichenok

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)