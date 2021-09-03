Indian former World No.1 doubles tennis player Sania Mirza will be grouping with American former junior US Open champion CoCo Vandeweghe to compete against Raluca Olaru from Romania and Ukraine's Nadiia Kichenok in the first-round match of the Women's Doubles event at the US Open 2021. The match will be held at 02:35 am IST and the live streaming details will be furnished to you by us.

Check Out US Open 2021 Schedule:

We've got you covered for tonight! Which match are you looking forward to? #TennisWonderland #USOpen pic.twitter.com/fRUcE9qFMg — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 2, 2021

