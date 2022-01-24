Stefanos Tsitsipas would continue his bid for the Australian Open 2021 title when he faces Taylor Fritz in a men's singles fourth-round clash on January 24, Monday. The match would be played at the Rod Laver Arena and is slated to start at an estimated time of 1:30 pm IST. Sony Sports will provide the streaming with SonyLIV live streaming the game.

See Details:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)