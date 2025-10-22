New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): Legendary Indian tennis player and six-time Grand Slam champion Sania Mirza is venturing into the world of podcasts with a podcast titled "Serving It Up with Sania".

The podcast, produced by IVM Podcasts, will feature her thoughts on on-field tennis action, honest emotion and unscripted discussion.

Also Read | BCCI Invites Quotations for ‘Official Partner Rights’ of Women’s Premier League.

Every episode opens with a pickleball match between Sania and her guest, followed by an authentic conversation. This format shares Sania's competitive spirit and relatability, giving listeners insight into real connections and meaningful reflections.

Speaking about the show, Sania was quoted as saying by a press release, "Sport has always been my way of connecting with people; it breaks barriers, builds stories, and reveals character. With my new podcast, I wanted to create a space that's fun and real, where we can talk about everything from ambition to burnout, from balance to joy, without filters."

Also Read | India vs Australia Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 2nd ODI 2025 and Who Will Win IND vs AUS ODI?.

Each episode will feature well-known personalities from sports, entertainment, entrepreneurship,and pop culture, joining Sania for a lively session that begins with volleys and concludes with open storytelling.

With its focus on visuals and the growing popularity of pickleball, the podcast delivers engaging on-court action alongside genuine conversations. 'Serving It Up' strikes a balance between humour, heartfelt emotion, and compelling personal stories.

Amit Doshi, Head, IVM Podcasts- Pratilipi said, "Serving It Up with Sania captures where podcasting in India is headed, personal, visual, and deeply relatable. Sania's voice and perspective make these conversations unmissable."

Kavita Rajwade, Co-founder, IVM Podcasts- Pratilipi, also commented, "Everyone has got a podcast, and it is always fun to see athletes behind the mic. Happy to see Sania leading this moment for India."

Sania had earlier retired from professional tennis after the 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships.

The Indian tennis player's pursuit of excellence led her to numerous accomplishments in her career, including six Grand Slam titles and a top spot in the WTA doubles rankings. She became the first Indian woman to enter the top 30 in the WTA singles rankings.

The first big title triumph came in 2009, as she partnered Mahesh Bhupathi to clinch the Australian Open mixed doubles title.

The duo of Mirza and Bhupathi paired up to do India proud yet again three years later, this time on the hallowed clay of Roland Garros. Her third mixed doubles title at the Slams was at the 2014 US Open, partnering Brazilian player Bruno Soares. The top-seeded duo lived up to their billing and beat the USA's Abigail Spears and Mexico's Santiago Gonzalez in a final which went into a tiebreaker.

In 2015, Sania partnered with Swiss legend Martina Hingis, with whom she won three back-to-back Grand Slam doubles titles. Fans dubbed the duo "Santina" after their first Grand Slam victory at Wimbledon in 2015. The pair advanced to the final without dropping a set against the Russian duo of Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina - Sania Mirza's former partner. The duo continued in the same vein and seemed almost unstoppable over the course of the next few months as they picked up the US Open 2015 title before starting off 2016 with the Australian Open triumph - marking a hat-trick of Grand Slams.

Despite being a very capable singles player for the first half of her career, recurring wrist injuries forced Sania to focus solely on doubles in 2013. She won the Hyderabad Open in 2005, becoming the first Indian tennis player to win a WTA singles title.

In mid-2007, she reached a career-best 27th in the WTA Singles Rankings, a ranking that remains the highest held by an Indian in singles to this day.

In doubles, Sania rose to No. 1 in the WTA Doubles Rankings in April 2015, becoming the first Indian woman to do so. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)