Rafael Nadal has pulled out of Wimbledon 2022 after sustaining an injury during his quarter-final clash against Taylor Fritz. The 22-time grand slam winner decided not to play in the semi-finals in which he had a face off against Nick Kyrgios. Following the Spaniard's Wimbledon withdrawal, the 27-year-old Kyrgios, who has gotten a free ticket to the final showdown, has given a heartwarming message to an injured Nadal on social media. Wimbledon shared the message on their Twitter handle. Nick Kyrgios Makes it to Final of Wimbledon 2022 After Rafael Nadal Pulls Out of Semis Clash Due to Abdominal Injury

Check the Tweet:

Nick Kyrgios sends his well wishes to Rafael Nadal 🤝#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/AKj1CTcT07 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)