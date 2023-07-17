Carlos Alcaraz could not hold back his words of praise for Novak Djokovic, who he beat to win the Wimbledon 2023 men's singles title. The world no 1 got the better of Djokovic in a contest which carried on for nearly five hours and speaking after the match, he hailed the Serbian for his fitness, recalling an instance where the latter had claimed, '36 is the new 26!' Alcaraz also shared the fact that he has been 'inspired' by him a lot. ‘Lost to a Better Player’ Emotional Novak Djokovic Sends Classy Message to Carlos Alcaraz After Losing Wimbledon 2023 Men’s Singles Final.

Carlos Alcaraz Hails Novak Djokovic

"Since I was born, you were already winning tournaments"@DjokerNole has been an inspiration for @carlosalcaraz from a young age#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/B5KrObv2Wm — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)