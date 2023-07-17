Novak Djokovic sent a classy message to Carlos Alcaraz after the Spaniard beat him to win the Wimbledon 2023 men's singles title on Sunday, July 16. Alcaraz was involved in a thoroughly entertaining contest with the 23-time Grand Slam winner and eventually ended up beating him, pulling off perhaps the biggest victory of his career. Djokovic, speaking after the match, congratulated the World no 1 and lauded him, saying that he lost to a better player. He also became emotional when he mentioned his son, who was there watching him play. Carlos Alcaraz Beats Novak Djokovic To Win Wimbledon 2023 Men’s Singles Title; World No 1 Clinches Maiden Grand Slam on Grass Court.

Novak Djokovic Sends Classy Message to Carlos Alcaraz

Classy words from the seven-time champion. An emotional Novak Djokovic speaks after his #Wimbledon final defeat to Carlos Alcaraz... pic.twitter.com/Lvg980Sbn8 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 16, 2023

