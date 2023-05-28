Star footballer Sunil Chhetri and former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan also came out to support the wrestlers and condemned their detention by the Delhi Police. The top Indian wrestlers were forcefully detained by the police from the Jantar Mantar and shocking pictures of them being dragged and 'manhandled' have gone viral. While Chhetri wrote, "This isn’t the way to treat anyone. I really hope this whole situation is assessed the way it should be. Pathan, on the other hand, urged for this matter to be solved ASAP. 'Kabhi Socha Nahi Tha....' Sakshi Malik Pens Down Emotional Tweet After Detention of Protesting Wrestlers By Delhi Police.

Sunil Chhetri Reacts to Delhi Police Detaining Protesting Wrestlers

Why does it have to come down to our wrestlers being dragged around without any consideration? This isn’t the way to treat anyone. I really hope this whole situation is assessed the way it should be. — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) May 28, 2023

'Please Solved This ASAP'

I’m so sad to see the visuals of our Athletes…. Please solve this ASAP 🙏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 28, 2023

