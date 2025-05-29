The Indian Premier League (IPL) has reached its final stage, and the playoffs are set to begin with Qualifier 1 taking place today (May 29), as the top two sides from the league stage points table clash again. Punjab Kings will face off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the much-anticipated Qualifier 1, with both teams yet to win an IPL title, aiming to reach the final. The PBKS vs RCB match will be played Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, and start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Prediction: Who Will Win Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playoffs Match?

