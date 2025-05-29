PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Prediction: Punjab Kings (PBKS) square off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in what promises to be a cracker of an encounter in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025. Both teams have had superb campaigns in IPL 2025, a testament to which is the fact that they finished in the top two on the points table and now, with a spot in the final on the line, both teams are expected to go at it against each other with the best that they have. Punjab Kings, under Shreyas Iyer's leadership and Ricky Ponting's tutelage, have been one of the best teams in IPL 2025 and now, will have their sights firmly set on winning their maiden IPL title. PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Preview: Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings Face Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Clash of Equals.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, on the other hand, have been equally impressive in IPL 2025, if not more. After having come close on several occasions in the past, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have finally looked like a side that can go on to win the ultimate prize. Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Krunal Pandya and Tim David have been among the star performers for the side. The PBKS vs RCB clash promises to be a clash of equals, with the winner directly qualifying for the IPL 2025 final. The loser, meanwhile, will have another shot at making the final when they feature in Qualifier 2 against the winner of the Eliminator (Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans). PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1, Chandigarh Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Google Win Probability

PBKS vs RCB (Source: Google)

Well, if things couldn't get more interesting, the Google Win Probability doesn't predict a clear winner in the PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 clash. As close as it could get, both teams have been predicted to have a 50% chance of winning the clash. Interestingly, the score is levelled 1-1 between RCB and PBKS in IPL 2025, with both teams winning each. To make matters more exciting, both RCB and PBKS finished the IPL 2025 league stage with 19 points each and are only separated by NRR (Net Run Rate).

In terms of head-to-head record, both teams have played 35 matches so far in IPL 2025 with Punjab Kings having a slight edge with 18 wins. RCB on the other hand, have had 17 wins over Punjab Kings so far in IPL 2025.

