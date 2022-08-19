Odisha Juggernauts trounced Rajasthan Warriors in the ninth match of the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 season 1 today at Shri Shivchatrapati Sports Complex, Pune. The Juggernauts clinched a 65-46 victory and returned to winning ways. They are currently in the third position in the points table with two wins out of three matches so far.

Check OJ vs RW match result:

