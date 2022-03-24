Indian wrestler Veer Mahaan is set to make his WWE Raw debut on April 4. WWE officially made this announcement and the wrestler too, shared a message for his fans, writing, "Yeah, the man is coming. He always was. I'm clearing that path ahead. Don't stand in the way. Better yet....please try!"

See WWE's Tweet:

Here's Veer Mahaan's Tweet:

Dedicated to the optimistic and positive of my fans that kept their fists raised high in support. I heard you. Yeah, the man is coming. He always was. I'm clearing that path ahead. Don't stand in the way. Better yet....please try!#veermahaan#wwe#tigerstorm#wweraw pic.twitter.com/0XqeqUzQpD — Veer Mahaan (@VeerMahaan) March 22, 2022

