D Gukesh defeated China's Ding Liren in the final to clinch the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024. 18-year-old Gukesh also becomes the youngest-ever world champion after defeating the reigning champion Ding Liren. It is a big achievement for the young star who was not in his best form this tournament but he still turned the tide around and became the FIDE World Chess Champion 2024. Indian Chess Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand took to his official social media handle and shared a throwback post with D Gukesh after the 18-year-old won the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024. Viswanathan Anand captioned the post as, "The boy who would be King". Viswanathan Anand Congratulates D Gukesh After He Beats Ding Liren to Win FIDE World Chess Championship 2024, Says 'For Me, A Very Personal Moment of Pride' (See Post).

Viswanathan Anand's Throwback Post for D Gukesh

