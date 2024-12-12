Viswanathan Anand congratulated D Gukesh after he won the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 in Singapore on December 12. The Indian chess legend, who celebrated his 55th birthday a day ago, took to social media to share a picture of him sitting alongside D Gukesh and wrote, "Congratulations! It's a proud moment for chess, a proud moment for India, a proud moment for WACA, and for me, a very personal moment of pride. Ding played a very exciting match and showed the champion he is." D Gukesh also became the second Indian after Viswanathan Anand to win the World Chess Championship. D Gukesh Wins FIDE World Chess Championship 2024, 18-Year-Old Defeats Ding Liren to Become Youngest-Ever Champion.

Viswanathan Anand Congratulates D Gukesh Opon Winning FIDE World Chess Championship 2024

Congratulations! It's a proud moment for chess, a proud moment for India, a proud moment for WACA, and for me, a very personal moment of pride. Ding played a very exciting match and showed the champion he is.@FIDE_chess @WacaChess pic.twitter.com/o3hq26JFPf — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) December 12, 2024

