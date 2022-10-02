The 81kg final in men's weightlifting at the National Games 2022 would be held on Sunday, October 2. The event is scheduled to start at 12:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). DD Sports would provide live telecast of the event. Fans, interested in live streaming can also do the same on the Prasar Bharti Sports Youtube channel.

National Games 2022 and Live Telecast Details:

Sunday Action Fix ⚡️ 🛹🏹🤼‍♂️🏋🏻



Our Broadcast schedule for October 2 🎥#36thNationalGames 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/sXTEatDSyL— DD Sports - National Games 2022 🇮🇳 (@ddsportschannel) October 1, 2022

