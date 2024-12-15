Today, December 15, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister attended the launch of the 38th National Games in Dehradun. Pushkar Singh Dhami was seen attending the launching of the logo, theme song and mascot for the 38th National Games, which will be hosted by Uttarakhand this year. Ahead of the 38th National Games, Dhami said that the 38th National Games will be based on green games theme and will give the state a new identity. 38th National Games 2025 Will Be Based on Green Games Theme: Uttarakhand CM Dhami.

Pushkar Singh Dhami Attends Launch of 38th National Games

#WATCH | Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami attends the launching of the logo, theme song and mascot for the 38th National Games in Dehradun. Uttarakhand will host the 38th National Games. pic.twitter.com/Eiy39lJkbR — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2024

