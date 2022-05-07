LSG vs KKR, IPL 2022 Live Score Updates: Lucknow Super Giants face Kolkata Knight Riders in match 53 of IPL 2022 on May 07, Saturday at the MCA Stadium. For LSG vs KKR live score updates and full scorecard online check below.

Welcome to the live coverage of Match 53 in TATA IPL 2022 between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders. https://t.co/xxTbopBX6k #LSGvKKR #TATAIPL #IPL2022 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)