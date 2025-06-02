Magnus Carlsen is known for his brilliance on the chessboard, having won five classical chess championships. However, Carlsen occasionally showcases his emotions, as seen during his Norway Chess 2025 match against current world champion D. Gukesh, where a blunder that cost the former the game led the world number one player to slam the table in anger. Carlsen's hitting the table saw the pieces get knocked down on the chessboard, after which the Norwegian shook hands, giving Gukesh his first-ever classical win over the five-time champion. Check out the highly emotional video. D Gukesh Defeats Magnus Carlsen For First Time in A Classical Game, Achieves Feat During Norway Chess 2025

Magnus Carlsen Punches Table in Anger

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)