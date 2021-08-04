Indian wrestlers Deepak Punia and Ravi Kumar have advanced to the semifinals at Tokyo Olympics 2020 in their respective categories. Both are one win away from confirming medals at Tokyo 2020.

Ravi Kumar

News Flash: #Wrestling : Ravi Kumar Dahiya storms into Semis (FS 57kg) with 14-4 win over Bulgarian grappler. Just one win away from ensuring a medal for India. #Tokyo2020 #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports pic.twitter.com/QggSsI555T — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 4, 2021

Deepak Punia

News Flash: #Wrestling : Deepak Punia storms into Semis (FS 87kg) with 6-3 win over Chinese grappler. It was so close with Deepak scoring winning points in dying seconds. ✨Now just one win away from ensuring a medal for India. #Tokyo2020 #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports pic.twitter.com/OUwvdUH1eE — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 4, 2021

