With CM Punk opening the show, WWE Monday Night RAW is expected to be a wild one, with the 'second city saint' expected to call out Seth Rollins, which will also feature Naomi defending her women's championship against Iyo Sky. WWE Monday Night Raw on August 11 (August 12 in India) will begin at 5:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) and take place at Centre Videotron Arena in Quebec City. Unfortunately, WWE Raw live telecast will not be available for TV viewing options. Fans do, however, have online streaming, and can find WWE Raw live streaming viewing options on the Netflix app and website, at the cost of a subscription. Karrion Kross Confirms WWE Exit After Contract Expiry, Says He Was “Profoundly Disappointed” Over Lack of Serious Talks in Farewell Video.

WWE RAW Live Streaming

Kya hoga jab @CMPunk kick off karenge #WWERaw? Find out TOMORROW at 5:30 AM (IST) on @NetflixIndia! pic.twitter.com/QAcELiWrCy — WWE India (@WWEIndia) August 11, 2025

