Karrion Kross and Scarlett, the powerhouse couple, have been moved to the Alumni section of the WWE.com website. The two have also confirmed that their contracts with the WWE have expired. The contracts have expired on the midnight of August 10, and hence, the fans speculate that this exit is a legitimate one. Following the surprise exit and non-renewal of contracts, Karrion Kross and Scarlett have provided further updates. While Scarlett Bordeaux has thanked all for the "incredible ride", Karrion Kross uploaded a video ready on the exit. The two have also given separate posts on X, informing that they are available for bookings. WWE SmackDown Results Tonight, August 8: Drew McIntyre Lays Out WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes, John Cena To Face Logan Paul At Clash in Paris 2025 and Other Exciting Highlights.

Scarlett on WWE Exit:

My time in WWE has been an incredible ride, and I can truly say it’s been the best locker room I’ve ever been part of. These people aren’t just coworkers, they’re family. I love you all, and I’ll deeply miss seeing you every week. To the fans, you’ve never just been a crowd.… — Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) August 11, 2025

Opening up on the WWE departure, Karrion Kross uploaded a long video, providing several updates. Karrion Kross stated that he "expressed" his "willingness to negotiate with WWE in early January". Kross stated that he was fully committed, but nothing concrete came out. Opening up he said, "There isn’t a world that exists where I haven’t made that entirely clear. Maybe that’s the nature of people where they think, like, you know if all things aren’t working out they’ll go somewhere else — I really am not like that."

Karrion Kross Opens Up on Exit

Frustrated on the issue, Karrion Kross opened up even more, saying "That’s just the way I am. It’s frustrating because you express your interest in doing things, and then you go to bed, and they made it clear so many, many months have gone by, and I’ve never had a single conversation about it until recently, and I don’t even feel like the conversation I had recently was an actual serious one, but I … the conversation made me really angry, because I didn’t think it was a real conversation." WWE RAW Results and Highlights Today, August 4: Seth Rollins-Led 'The Vision' Beat Up Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and LA Knight To Ensure Group's Dominance and Other Results on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

Talking more about why the new deal never happened with WWE, Karrion Kross stated, "Someone contacted me and we had briefly discussed it. It was a very short conversation, and there wasn’t anything discussed of real substance, and that really, really, really … actually, it didn’t make me angry or upset, it just profoundly disappointed me.” While it is still not clear if all of this is a work (as many fans hope for a comeback like that of R-Truth) or if WWE simply decided to part ways with Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux. As of now, as things stand, Karrion Kross is no longer a part, and so isn't Scarlett Bordeaux. Karrion Kross made his last WWE appearance during Night 1 of SummerSlam 2025.

