One can expect fireworks when 'The OTC' Roman Reigns marks his first appearence on WWE RAW, after making a surprise return last week, to take down Paul Heyman and Co. WWE Monday Night Raw on July 21 (July 22 in India) will begin at 5:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) and take place at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Unfortunately, WWE Raw live telecast will not be available for TV viewing options. Fans do, however, have online streaming, and can find WWE Raw live streaming viewing options on the Netflix app and website, at the cost of a subscription. From Shane McMahon's Death-Defying Fall, To Shawn Michaels' Return! Check Out Top Five SummerSlam Moments Ahead of Historic Two-Night WWE SummerSlam 2025 PLE.

WWE RAW Live Streaming

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)