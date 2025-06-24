The WWE Monday Night RAW, Episode of June 23, 2025, has concluded. The June 23 episode had important fights lined, with Bron Breakker (w/Paul Heyman) locking horns with Penta; Jade Cargill and Roxanne Perez fighting in the semis for a finale spot in the Queen of the Ring Tournament, while Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso fighting for the same in King of the Ring Tournament. Bron Breakker beat Penta by pinfall, with the match ending when Penta went for a springboard attack, but Bron hit a spear. In the WWE RAW June 23 episode, Jade Cargill defeated Roxanne Perez by pinfall, while Cody Rhodes defeated Jey Uso in the King of the Ring Tournament semi-final, to face Randy Orton in the finale. Becky Lynch defeated Bayley by disqualification in the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. WWE RAW Results and Highlights Today, June 16: Goldberg Returns, Jey Uso & Asuka Win King & Queen of Ring Matches and Other Results on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

WWE RAW June 23 Highlights:

