The key highlight of this week's WWE RAW results for June 16, 2025, is definitely the return of Goldberg, who cleared that he is in the ring to celebrate Gunther being the World Heavyweight Champion. But he will make sure he ends things on the right note in Atlanta, Georgia at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12, the same place they had some unsettled business a few months back. Asuka emerged victorious, beating Raquel Rodriguez, Stephanie Vaquer & Ivy Nile in a Fatal Four-way match for the Queen of the Ring Tournament. Kairi Sane beat Liv Morgan, who was unable to compete with a dislocated shoulder. Jey Uso beat Bronson Reed, Rusev & Sheamus in a Fatal Four-way match for the King of the Ring Tournament. Jey Uso will face Cody Rhodes in semi-final. AJ Styles won against JD McDonagh (w/ Dominik Mysterio). WWE Supershow Mexico: Superstars Like Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio and Stephanie Vaquer Set To Appear On Two Wrestling Shows in July.

Goldberg Returns, Challenges Gunther

