Fact Check: Is John Cena's Viral Picture With His Lookalike at WWE Crown Jewel 2025 Real or Fake? Here's the Truth

WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) great John Cena is nearing the end of his year-long retirement tour and his recent performance at the Crown Jewel 2025 PLE (Premium Live Event) in Australia against his longtime rival AJ Styles absolutely stole the show at the RAC Arena in Perth. It was a thrilling and fitting final chapter of an iconic rivalry in the WWE as John Cena emerged victorious against AJ Styles in a match that would go down as one of the best of the year so far. However, amidst the praise and adoration flowing in for John Cena and AJ Styles, a viral picture has emerged of the 17-time world champion posing with his 'lookalike' backstage at WWE Crown Jewel 2025 and we shall take a look at the truth behind the viral picture in this article. John Cena Defeats AJ Styles In WWE Crown Jewel 2025, The Cenation Leader Secures 100th PLE Victory and Becomes Second After Undertaker to Reach Three Figures.

The viral picture showed John Cena dressed in his gear for WWE Crown Jewel 2025 and standing beside him was a figure who, eerily, looks almost the same as him. Not just in terms of facial features, but John Cena and the person claiming to be his 'lookalike' in the viral picture almost had the same physical characteristics as the former Undisputed WWE Champion and a simple glance at the photo would show that the resemblance the man had with John Cena was almost too much to be true. Why John Cena vs AJ Styles WWE Crown Jewel 2025 Match Was an Absolute Classic.

Viral Picture Claiming John Cena Posed With His Lookalike at WWE Crown Jewel 2025

John Cena with his lookalike pic.twitter.com/QCs3l6E3L1 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 12, 2025

Fact Check: Did John Cena Pose With His Lookalike at WWE Crown Jewel 2025 in Perth?

To put it simply, the answer would be a straightforward no. The claim is false--John Cena did not pose alongside his 'lookalike' at WWE Crown Jewel 2025 and as a matter of fact, the character has been generated by AI (Artificial Intelligence). Earlier, we mentioned how the 'lookalike' of John Cena looked too good to be true and upon closer inspection, it can be clearly understood that it has been done with the help of AI and it is fake. GrokAI, X's very own AI-powered chatbot, also did a fact check and said that the image was fake. WWE Crown Jewel 2025 Results and Video Highlights: Seth Rollins, Stephanie Vaquer Win Crown Jewel Championships, John Cena Beats AJ Styles in All-Time Classic.

Not just this, but Grok also provided the link to the real image, based on which this picture was formed. The real photo featured John Cena posing with a fan on the sidelines of WWE Crown Jewel 2025. The actual photo had a fan wearing a black jacket with jeans and posing alongside John Cena.

GrokAI Fact Checks John Cena's Viral Pic With 'Lookalike' as Fake

Grok fact checks John Cena's viral pic with 'lookalike' (Photo credit: X)

Here's the Real Photo Used to Generate Fake Viral Pic

John Cena, meanwhile, has only four dates remaining in his entire retirement tour. The 'Last Real Champion' beat AJ Styles at WWE Crown Jewel 2025, bringing up his 100th win at a PLE and joining The Undertaker as the only other person to do so. John Cena is set to have his next appearance in Boston, Massachusetts, on November 10. He will also be in action at WWE Survivor Series 2025 War Games later in November before drawing the curtains on his storied career on December 13.

Claim : John Cena posed with his lookalike at WWE Crown Jewel 2025. Conclusion : No, the image of the person posing with John Cena has been generated using AI (Artificial Intelligence).

